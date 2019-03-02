DOUGLAS MICHAEL PARKS

HAMLET — Douglas Michael "Mike" Parks, 68, of Waldorf, Maryland and Washington, D.C. passed away on Feb. 27, 2019. Mike was born on April 29, 1951 in Salisbury, the son of the late Beatrice Mullis Parks and Perry Marvin Parks, Jr.

Mike retired from the District of Columbia Public School System after serving as a highly respected teacher for over 20 years. He often said that teaching and mentoring children was his greatest joy in life.

Mike leaves behind his brothers, Perry Parks III (Gale), of Rockingham and Jesse Parks (Sherry), of Boone, as well as his sister, Catherine Parks Nolan (Roger), of St. Petersburg, Florida. In addition, Mike is survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

The family wishes to gratefully acknowledge the special care provided to him over the years by Andrian Andrews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a , per Mike's wishes.

Services are entrusted to Lee's Funeral Home in Clinton, Maryland.