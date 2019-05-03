DOUGLAS SCOTT WALKER

MEBANE — Douglas Scott Walker, 58, passed away on April 28, 2019, at his home after several years of declining health. He was the son of the late Mayor Marvin G. Walker and Marie Scott Jordan of Mebane.

Mr. Walker is a graduate of Eastern Alamance High School and Wingate University where he received a BS degree in Communications. While at Eastern, he won the prestigious Louis Armstrong Jazz Award for his saxophone abilities. He worked for twenty years in production for radio and TV in North and South Carolina. He was Promotions Director for 93.3, The Eagle, and did contract work with Reba McEntire, Kenny Rogers, and Barbara Mandrell.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Houston and Minnie Walker, maternal grandparents, Banks and Annie Scott, all of Hillsborough; his parents and stepfather, Edward R. Jordan of Mebane; he is survived by two daughters, Marianna Elizabeth Locklear and husband, Gary, and Caroline Faith of Rockingham; sister, Dianne Sellers and husband, Ken, of Burlington; brothers, Daniel and wife Charlotte of Richmond, Virginia., and David and wife, Julie, of Elon; one grandson, Chase; niece, Danielle Spradlin and husband Will of Richmond and nephews, Dave, Boone, Jordan and wife Katie, of Raleigh; great niece, Grace, great nephew William of Richmond; and his companion of twelve years, Molly Girl.

The family expresses sincere appreciation to Doug's doctors and medical staff who have shown compassion and care for his conditions the last few years. A special "thank you" to Sheryl Miles for her home care and friendship to Doug.

Even though Doug was not a veteran, he was very patriotic and would take the time to always shake the hand of a veteran he recognized by their cap and say, "Thank you for your service. I wouldn't be able to do that if you had not fought for me."

A visitation will be held on from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 5 at Walker's Funeral Home and Crematory of Mebane, located at 304 W. Center Street. At Doug's request, there will be a private service in 2020 on his birth date, March 22.

To honor Doug's memory donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 1589, Arlington, VA 22215 or to the Humane Society of Alamance County, 2444 Tribek Ct., Burlington, NC 27215.