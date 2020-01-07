E. RAY GREENE

FORT PIERCE, FL — E. Ray Greene, 84, of Fort Pierce, Fl went to his heavenly home on January 1, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Ray was born to Ed V. and Janie (Brock) Greene of Norman, NC on December 22, 1935. He was a resident of Richmond County until 1950 when he moved to Michigan, where he resided until 1978. He returned to Richmond County for a brief time. He has been a resident of Florida for the past 38 years. Ray was an auto body repairman through out his working career, retiring in 1997. Ray was a car and motorcycle enthusiast and restored many cars and bikes through out his lifetime. He rode and owned many motorcycles, Harley Davidson being his favorite. Ray was also a mechanic and a craftsman . There wasn't much that he couldn't fix, restore, remodel or repair. He took great pride in his projects and it showed in his workmanship. Ray loved the Lord and reading his bible. He instilled the love of God and the love of riding motorcycles in his three children, who continue to ride to this day. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Fort Pierce.

Ray is survived by his three children, Laura K. and (Michael) Morin, Winchester, TN, Tarry L. Greene, Rockingham, NC and Bobby Ray and (Hope) Greene, Ellerbe, NC., brother Herman and (Sally) Greene, sisters Evelyn Greene Covington, Dorothy (Dot) Greene Brady and Mary and (James) Gathings, 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, several neices and nephews, a spouse, and 4 step children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Janie Greene, siblings Maggie Belle, Robert B, William E., Edith V.Greene Ingram, his grandson, Andrew D. Yoder, son of Laura and 3 nephews and 1 neice.

A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1PM at Norman Community Cemetery, Norman, NC with a celebration of life gathering following in the fellowship hall at Crestview Baptist Church 436 Crestview Drive, Rockingham In lieu of flowers , please donate to the in memory of Ray.