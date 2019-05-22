EARLINE BARR

ROCKINGHAM — Earline Barr age 81 our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, auntie, cousin and dear friend made her transition from time into eternity on May 20, 2019 in Odenton Maryland. You can join the family in a celebration of life service at at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 25 at Providence Baptist Church 1120 East Washington St. in Rockingham.

In Lieu of flowers, the family would like for you to send donations in memory of Earline Barr to Richmond County Aging Services, 225 South Lawrence St. Rockingham, NC 28379. To call Aging Services, call 910 410-1132.