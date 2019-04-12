EDDIE BENOIST

ROCKINGHAM — Eddie Darrell Benoist, 60, of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at his home.

Eddie was born Dec. 1, 1958 in Richmond County, a son of the late Rev. Clyde Grady Benoist and Edna DeBerry Benoist. He was employed at the Cordova Box Site. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clyde Grady Benoist, Jr.

Surviving are his children, Joseph Benoist ( Melissa) of Rockingham, April Vuncannon (Rodney) of Hamlet and Cody Young (Jamie Jernigan) of Rockingham and grandchildren, Brandon Gibson, Justin Gibson, Savannah Vuncannon, Caitlyn Flint-Payne, Brilea Jernigan and Sawyer Young.

Friends and family will gather to remember Eddie from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham.