EDNA BELLE SIDES

MOUNT GILEAD — Edna Belle Haywood Sides, 95 of Mount Gilead, died Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020 at First Health-Moore Regional in Pinehurst.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Sharon Cemetery in Mount Gilead. Pastor Kong Namkung will officiate. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at Edwards Funeral Home in Mount Gilead from 2:00pm to 5:00pm, Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Edna Belle was born March 2, 1925 in Richmond County, NC to the late Marvin and Ella Russell Haywood. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Mount Gilead and was a member of Minnie Frutchey's Bible Class. Edna Belle grew up and lived on a large farm. She was a dedicated homemaker and loved to shop.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Preston Franklin Sides, Jr.

She is survived by her sons, Dean Sides of the home, Gene Sides, and wife Lydia of Mount Gilead.