EDNA COVINGTON

ROCKINGHAM — Ms. Edna Covington, 92, of 107 Roadrunner Dr., Rockingham, passed on Fri. Jan. 24, 2020 at First Health Richmond Memorial.

There will be a public viewing held on Tue. at McNeill Funeral Home from 1 - 6pm.

A funeral service will be conducted on Wed. at Greater Wall A.M. E. Zion Ch. at 1pm