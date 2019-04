EDNA GREENE HEARNE HUGHES

HAMLET — Edna Greene Hearne Hughes, 78, of Hamlet, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Hamlet House.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home in Ellerbe. Interment will follow in Ellerbe Cemetery.

The family will see friends from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.