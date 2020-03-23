EDWARD EARL HAIRFIELD

ROCKINGHAM — Edward Earl "Big Ed" Hairfield, 57, of Hamlet, died, Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Hospice Haven, Rockingham.

He was born in Richmond County, January 25, 1963, son of John Liles and Mildred Hairfield Liles.

Ed was an Engineer at Rockingham Fire Department and Deputy Chief at Rockingham Rescue.

He is survived by his mother, Mildred Liles of Hamlet; daughter, Jamie Lee Johnson of Rockingham; son, John Hairfield of Louisiana; brother, Larry Hairfield of Rockingham; and five grandchildren.

Services for Ed will be private due to mandates of COVID-19.

Memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice Haven, 1119 Hwy. 1, N., Rockingham, NC 28379 or Rockingham Rescue Squad, 1004 Rockingham Road, Rockingham, NC 28379

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Hairfield Family.