ELAINE MURPHY CHAVIS

GRIFFIN, GA — Elaine Murphy Chavis, 75, passed away on April 27, 2020 at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital in Griffin, Georgia. She was the widow of Amos Chavis. They shared 26 years of marriage together.

Born in Lancaster, SC, August 4, 1944, she was the daughter of Rev John B. and Alberta Skipper Murphy. She graduated from Morehead High School. She earned many technical certificates from Richmond Technical College. She worked the majority of her life in textiles and as a nursing assistant.

She was a member of The Hamlet Church of God of Prophecy. She was an avid reader and crafter. She will be remembered for her willingness to help others and her beautiful smile and contagious laugh.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Douglas Strickland in 1966, her late husband Amos Chavis in 1993, and her brother John Edward Murphy.

She is survived by Two sons of Hamlet; Darryl Strickland (Sally) and J. Tracy Strickland (Wilma), and one daughter Amy Rector of Griffin, Georgia. Two brothers; Boyd Murphy (Nancy) of Douglasville, Georgia and Jerry Murphy (Hope) of Phoenix, Arizona, and two sisters Letha Norris of Magnolia, Delaware, and Marilyn Johnson (Greg) of Asheboro, North Carolina. 4 Grandchildren Blake Rector of Griffin, Georgia, Jordyn Rector of Austin, Texas, Kayla Strickland of Rockingham, and Chelsey Strickland of Willard, North Carolina and 5 great grandchildren.

Her Celebration of Life will be held on August 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at The Church of God of Prophecy, Hamlet, North Carolina. Due to COVID-19 we are asking everyone to continue social distancing and to please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Helping Hands of Hamlet- The Church of God of Prophecy, Hamlet, North Carolina.