ELBERT LEE "BUTCH" HULL, JR

ROCKINGHAM — Elbert Lee "Butch" Hull, Jr., 82, died peacefully Saturday, Oct. 5th, 2019 under the care of the staff at Penick Village Retirement Community in Southern Pines, NC, where he was a resident for the last 4+ years.

He was preceded in death by his father Elbert Lee Hull, Sr and mother Mary (Booker) Hull; the mother of his children and wife of 18 years, LaVerne Blue Hull, and the mother of his stepsons and wife of 37 years, Metta Elizabeth Moore Covington Hull. Also, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Charles Bennett Covington and brother in law Ernest Buddy Ulmer.

He is survived by sisters; Polly Ann Hull of Charlotte, NC and Martha Lore Hull Ulmer of Statesville, NC. His children: Edward Anderson Hull, II (Mandy) of Raleigh, NC; Ann Marie Hull Fagan (Tim) of Charlotte, NC; and stepsons: John Moore Covington (James) of Charlotte, NC; Neil Bruce Covington (Jean) of Cary, NC and step grandchildren Jullian & Annika Covington of Louisville, Ne. Nephews; Elbert Ernest Ulmer (Denise) of Statesville, NC and Philip Gregory Ulmer of Tachikawa, Tokyo, Japan; a great niece & two great nephews, numerous cousins and friends far and wide.

Elbert was born in Mount Airy, NC on Feb. 22, 1937. His first job was a delivery boy for Piggy Wiggly Grocery Store. After graduating from Mount Airy High School in 1955, he was drafted into the US Army. He served two years in Western Germany, Adjunct General's Corps, rank Specialist-3, and awarded a Good Conduct Medal.

After returning home, he attended Kings Business College in Charlotte, NC, graduating with an AA degree in Accounting. He worked as a CPA for 15 years. Subsequently, he had many talents and interests: artist, hairdresser, craftsman, computer programmer & technician. He was a resident of Charlotte, NC for 20 years, Albuquerque, NM for 2 years and Rockingham, NC for 35 years.

Upon their respective retirements, Butch & Metta enjoyed traveling in their RV, visiting 46 of the 50 states! He was an active member of the Church of the Messiah, in Rockingham, NC for 30 years. Butch had a life long love of animals, especially dogs, and had many beloved pets over the years. He also loved football & baseball games, auto racing, and old movies.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 3000 East Garner Road Raleigh, NC 27610 at 11am. A private interment ceremony will be held at Church of the Messiah, Rockingham, NC at a later date.

Memorials may be made to First Health Hospice & Palliative Care of Moore County, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374 or to the Penick Village Employees Fund, 500 E. Rhode Island Ave., Southern Pines NC 28287.