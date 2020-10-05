ELGIE IRENE CROKE

HAMLET — Elgie Irene Croke, 95, of Hamlet passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. She was born September 10, 1925 in Richmond County a daughter of the late Charlie Pearson and Pauline Broom Hogan.

Mrs. Croke worked in the textile industry and Clark Equipment Company for several years and later worked at the Hermitage Retirement Center and what is now Hamlet House until completely retiring. She attended The Church of God of Prophecy in Hamlet.

She was preceded in death by a son Joseph Keith Kelly.

A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Richmond Co. Memorial Park with Rev. Steve Crews officiating. Due to COVID-19 we ask you to please wear a face mask and continue to social distancing.

Surviving are her children, Lejunia "Jeannie" McLendon and husband Richard and Ronnie Chavis and wife Rhonda ; a sister, Mavis McLamb; a brother, Bill Hogan; Grandchildren, Levi Chavis, Tommy Weatherford and Travis Kelly; 5 Great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

There will be a public viewing Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 1-5 P.M. at Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet.

Memorials may be made to Richmond Co. Hospice, 1119 US Hwy. # N Rockingham, NC 28379 or The Church of God of Prophecy in Hamlet, Food Ministry, 615 Cheraw Rd. Hamlet, NC 28345.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Croke family.