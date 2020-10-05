1/1
Elgie Irene Croke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elgie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ELGIE IRENE CROKE

HAMLET — Elgie Irene Croke, 95, of Hamlet passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. She was born September 10, 1925 in Richmond County a daughter of the late Charlie Pearson and Pauline Broom Hogan.

Mrs. Croke worked in the textile industry and Clark Equipment Company for several years and later worked at the Hermitage Retirement Center and what is now Hamlet House until completely retiring. She attended The Church of God of Prophecy in Hamlet.

She was preceded in death by a son Joseph Keith Kelly.

A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Richmond Co. Memorial Park with Rev. Steve Crews officiating. Due to COVID-19 we ask you to please wear a face mask and continue to social distancing.

Surviving are her children, Lejunia "Jeannie" McLendon and husband Richard and Ronnie Chavis and wife Rhonda ; a sister, Mavis McLamb; a brother, Bill Hogan; Grandchildren, Levi Chavis, Tommy Weatherford and Travis Kelly; 5 Great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

There will be a public viewing Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 1-5 P.M. at Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet.

Memorials may be made to Richmond Co. Hospice, 1119 US Hwy. # N Rockingham, NC 28379 or The Church of God of Prophecy in Hamlet, Food Ministry, 615 Cheraw Rd. Hamlet, NC 28345.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Croke family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved