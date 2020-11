Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Elijah's life story with friends and family

Share Elijah's life story with friends and family

STRICKLAND ROCKINGHAM — Elijah "Butch" Strickland Jr, 67, died November 7, 2020 at First Health More Regional in Pinehurst. Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet NC is caring for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store