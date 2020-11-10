1/1
Elijah "Butch" Strickland Jr.
ELIJAH "BUTCH" STRICKLAND JR.

ROCKINGHAM — Elijah "Butch" Strickland, Jr., of Rockingham, went to his heavenly home on November 7, 2020 after a hard- fought battle with heart and kidney disease. He was born January 7, 1953, the son of Elijah and Bessie "Dot" Strickland. To know Butch was to know fun and laughter. He always had a smile on his face and a caring heart. He was a member of Cobb Memorial Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Carolyn Strickland Bailey.

Surviving are his wife, Gail McPherson Strickland, daughter Lori Strickland Martin (Scott) and son Chris Strickland (Jamie) and grandchildren Addison and Cayden Martin and Cooper Strickland.

A Celebration of Life Service for Butch will be held Saturday, November 14th at 1 pm at Cobb Memorial Baptist Church. Due to COVID restrictions, guests are asked to remain in their cars. The service will be broadcast through speakers, on FM radio 87.7 in the Church parking lot and live streamed on Cobb Memorial Baptist Church's Facebook page. Entombment will be at Richmond Memorial Park immediately following the service. The family will greet guests afterwards, weather permitting, and with social distancing in place.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to FBC Ramp Ministry 201 N. Randolph St. Rockingham, NC 28379 or Gideons International PO Box 931 Hamlet NC 28345.

Watson King Funeral Home in Hamlet is assisting the family.



Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
