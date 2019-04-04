ELIZABETH ANN HELMS

BENNETTSVILLE — Elizabeth Ann Helms, 68, of Bennettsville, South Carolina passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 in the chapel at Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet with Rev. Donnie Robson officiating. Burial will follow at Steen Family Cemetery.

Born Oct. 28, 1950 in Marlboro County she was a daughter of the late Colie Robson and wife of the late Richard Helms, Jr. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Deanie and Elaine.

Mrs. Helms worked for Burlington Industries and was a member of Harvest Ministries Congregational Holiness Church.

She is survived by her mother, Eliza Robson of Bennettsville, two sons, Keith Helms (Shannon) of Wallace, SC and Jason Helms (Ashley) of Bennettsville, two sisters, Helen Herndon of Hamlet and Monnie Willoughby (Johnny) of Rockingham, three brothers, Pete Robson (Lisa) of Chesterfield, South Carolina, J.C. Robson and James Melvin Robson both of Bennettsville, Donnie Robson (Barbara) of Ellerbe.

The family will be receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 4 at Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet.

Memorials may be made to Harvest Ministries Congregational Holiness Church, 109 Harvest Church Road, Rockingham, NC 28379.