LAURINBURG — Elizabeth Bolton Gallman Davis, age 96 of Laurinburg passed away to her Heavenly Home on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Mahon Wright Bolton and Polly Montgomery Haralson Bolton, born April 3, 1923 in Walton County, Georgia. She was the devoted wife to the late Delmar Davis. She worked many years as an office manager for State Farm Insurance and in customer service with Hallmark.

Elizabeth served as the former president of the Pilot Club of Monroe, Georgia, volunteered at Scotland Memorial Hospital and loved being a part of the Emmaus Walk Community. She took many classes in crafting and was a professional photographer. Elizabeth was a wonderful lady who always greeted others with a smile. To her family, she will be remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brother, John M. Bolton. Elizabeth leaves behind her son, Gary Gallman (Terry) of Laurinburg, NC, David Christopher "Chris" (Jean) of Loganville, GA, and daughter, Sharon G. Bramblett (Robert "Bob") of Stone Mountain, GA; ten grandchildren, twenty four great grandchildren; sister in-law, Rachel Bolton; niece, Elizabeth Bolton and nephew, David Bolton, along with many special friends.

Funeral services will be at Noon, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel, officiated by Rev. Tom Kinder. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Wednesday beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Services and burial will conclude on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Monroe, GA, conducted by Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be given in her memory to Scotia Village Memorial Fund, 2200 Elm Avenue, Laurinburg, NC 28352. Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.