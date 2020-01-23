ELLA BRYANT

ELLERBE — Mrs. Ella Bryant of West End passed away on Jan. 19 at FirstHealth of the Carolina Hospice at the age of 59.

The funeral will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at St. Luke No. 1 Free Will Baptist Church located at 3347 N. HWY 220 in Ellerbe. Internment will follow at the West End Cemetery. Family visitation will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the church.

There will be a public viewing Friday, Jan. 24 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at McLendon Funeral Home.

McLendon Funeral Home is serving the famil.