EMILY C. SMITH

JONESBOROUGH — Emily C. Smith, 87, of Jonesborough, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

She was born in Birmingham, Alabama, to the late Charlie and Leora Carter. She married Herbert Smith and together they had four children.

Emily was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church and was involved with the First Harvest Food Bank.

Emily is survived by 3 of her children, Sandy Smith of North Carolina, Larry Smith (Robyn) of North Carolina and Charlie Smith (Carol) of Jonesborough, Tennessee, 7 grandchildren, Chandra Babson, Jamie Leviner, April Smith, Adam Smith, Amy Horton (Josh), Charlie Smith II, Erica Light (Steven), 10 great grandchildren, and sisters, Dorothy Smith and Shirley Morgan.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Smith, son Rusty Smith, and her parents, Charlie and Leola Carter.

Memorial services for Emily will be held at a later date.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821.