EMILY C. SMITH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EMILY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EMILY C. SMITH

JONESBOROUGH — Emily C. Smith, 87, of Jonesborough, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

She was born in Birmingham, Alabama, to the late Charlie and Leora Carter. She married Herbert Smith and together they had four children.

Emily was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church and was involved with the First Harvest Food Bank.

Emily is survived by 3 of her children, Sandy Smith of North Carolina, Larry Smith (Robyn) of North Carolina and Charlie Smith (Carol) of Jonesborough, Tennessee, 7 grandchildren, Chandra Babson, Jamie Leviner, April Smith, Adam Smith, Amy Horton (Josh), Charlie Smith II, Erica Light (Steven), 10 great grandchildren, and sisters, Dorothy Smith and Shirley Morgan.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Smith, son Rusty Smith, and her parents, Charlie and Leola Carter.

Memorial services for Emily will be held at a later date.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved