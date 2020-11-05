EMILY LOU THROWER HODGE

ROCKINGHAM — Emily Lou Thrower Hodge, 82, of Person County, NC (formerly of Rockingham, NC and Hillsborough, NC) passed October 29, 2020.

She grew up and attended school in Richmond County. She was a former model.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Earl Hodge.

Those left to cherish her memory include: sons, Lloyd Purvis (Laurenn) of Semora, NC and Freddie Hodge (Denise) of Hillsborough, NC; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the charity of one's choice.