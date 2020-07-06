EMILY MCDONALD PERRY

ROCKINGHAM — Emily McDonald Perry of Rockingham, July 2, 2020, went to be with her Lord & Savior, family and friends after a brief illness. She was a member of McDonald Baptist Church.

Emily is preceded in death by her dad and mom, Henry D. and Alene S. McDonald, one brother Henry Joseph "Joe" McDonald, her sons dad, James Michael "Mike" Perry.

To cherish her memory are two sons; Danny & Karen McKenzie Perry, her daughters; TJ & Alyssa Brown. Randy & Amy Albright Perry, their children; Emma and Jeb. She had many cats that she loved, especially Cutie-Pie and Sheba.

Emily was a graduate of the RHS class of '64. She loved being a part of the reunion committee and planning the events. She also enjoyed going out with The Red Hats and the girls "day out" for lunch.

After retiring from Bi-Lo, she was later known as the "sample lady." Emily saw this as her fun job and a great way to get to know people and make new friends. She has a love for old cars and being in the outdoors picking up pine cones, enjoying the flowers and the beauty and quietness of the birds and butterflies with a cup of coffee.

Emily was a caring person and loving mom to everyone she met.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to; Mcdonald Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 259 Mcdonald Church Rd. Rockingham, NC 28379.

Richmond County Hospice or a charity of one's choice.

A private graveside will be held.

Watson-King Funeral Home Rockingham, NC is caring for the family.