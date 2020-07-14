ETHEL BOYD POOLE ALLEN

ROCKINGHAM — Ethel Boyd, 88, went peacefully home to join her Heavenly father early on Tuesday morning July 14.

She was married to Douglas Sinclair Allen for 44 years until his death in April of 1995. She was born on October 17, 1931, the sixth of seven children to Gladys Boyd and C. L. Poole. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and 5 brothers, Zimmy H. Poole, Marvin H. Poole, Vance W. Poole, C. P. (Pleas) Poole, and Maness C. Poole. She was a faithful member and Charter member of Crestview Baptist Church for 52 years and before that, Cartledge Creek Baptist Church from which Crestview originated. She and her husband Doug, owned and she operated an old time company store, Allen's Groc., as part of the D.L. Allen & Sons Lumber Company until it was dissolved in the early seventies. Ethel was not one to be idle. She was the first to conceive the idea of a flea market in Richmond County and sucessfully operated it for 30 plus years. Ethel will be remembered by her children and those that knew and loved her as a "very spirited" and "hard working" woman, never dull and never at a loss for words. Surviving are her daughter, Jody Honeycutt (Bill), Mark D. Allen (Jan), Jill VunCannon (Jeff), grandchildren Luke VunCannon (Jessica), Jake VunCannon (Lauren), Abigail Smith (Brian), Mark Allen, Jr. (Jenna), great grandchildren Levi, Zeb, and Evelyn VunCannon, Gideon Smith, a sister, Aileen P. Howell, and many neices and nephews.

"Gran" is gone from her earthly home but we will see her again, as the scripture says in 2nd Peter 3:8, "With the Lord one day is like a thousand years and a thousand years like one day," so Mama, we will be seeing you again a little later today. You will never be out of our hearts and minds. We will cherish our memories of you, always, until we meet again.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Crestview Baptist Church Picnic Pavillion where social distancing can be observed, on Thursday, July 16 at 6 p.m. and visitation will follow immediately afterwards until 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Crestview Baptist Church at 436 Crestview Drive, Rockingham, N.C. 28379.

Watson King Funeral Home is serving the family.