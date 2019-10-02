Eugene H. Allen,94, of Liberty passed Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Randolph Hospice House in Asheboro. He was born November 21, 1924 in Richmond County a son of the late Henry Thomas and Vera Thomas Allen.

Mr. Allen retired as Senior Master Sergeant from US Air Force serving 27 years. His family always came first in his life. He enjoyed people visiting with him and making visits with others delivering his zucchini bread.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham with Rev. Rodney Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Richmond Co. Memorial Park with full military honors.

Surviving: Daughter, Gail Tillett and husband David of Liberty; Brothers, Ben Allen of Ellerbe and Steve Allen and wife Glenda Rockingham; Grandchildren, Matt Tillett of CA and Malia Walker and husband Rodney of Greensboro; Great grandchildren, Sam, Drew, and Kermit Tillett and Paxton, Parks and Saige Walker; Great great granddaughter Sonja.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Randolph Co. Hospice, 416 Vision Dr., Asheboro, NC 27203.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Allen family.