ROCKINGHAM — Faith Ford, 101, of Rockingham passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at her home.

She was born May 7, 1918 in Toronto, Canada a daughter of the late Maximillian and Esther Crossley Broadmeadow.

Mrs. Ford attended New Bedford High School where, among her many activities, she was Class Treasurer and a Student Council member '32 '33 '34 '35.

She went on to attend New Bedford Textile School, where her classmates described her thus: "Petite is the word to describe Faith, although she probably has a better name for it. Snappy on repartee, Faith can pin anyone's ears back with her remarks." She exceled in craftwork, producing works of high quality in quilting, sewing, and needlework for most of her life. She also enjoyed painting.

She and her husband Jim traveled quite a bit and lived for a period of time in Morocco. Faith also traveled with her daughter Candace to Australia and Alaska later in life.

Mrs. Ford was a homemaker. Since 1976, she resided in Rockingham, NC. She kept a very healthy lifestyle, swimming at the YMCA three times a week into her nineties. Up to the last, Faith was playing Scrabble games with her family. She enjoyed reading, as well as meeting with her antiques group once a week.

She was preceded in death by her husband Pratt "Jim" Ford and children Pam Ford, David Ford, and Candace Norman. Her brother John "James" also proceeded her in death.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:oo A.M. at the First United Methodist Church in Rockingham with Rev. Allen Bingham officiating.

Surviving, Grandchildren Heather Norman and her partner Dan Wheelin of Atlanta, Pete Norman and his wife Kelly of Clayton, Jason Singer and his wife Allison of Cary, Kirsten Singer and her fiancée Steve Pecko of San Francisco, David Singer and his wife Laure of Annapolis. Great-Grandchildren Audrey, Wiley, Henry, Hutton, and Campbell Ford Singer.

The family will have a reception following the service at her home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Candace Norman Memorial Fund to the North Central District 4H, 525 NC Hwy. 65, Suite 200 Reidsville, NC 27320.

Online condolences may be made at www.watson-kingfuneralhome.com Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Ford family.