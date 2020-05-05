FLETCHER LEE ELLERBEROCKINGHAM — Mr. Fletcher Lee Ellerbe, 57, of Rockingham died May 4, 2020. The family has chosen a graveside service to be held May 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holly Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Rockingham in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. A public viewing will be Thursday May 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, Rockingham, NC. Nelson Funeral Services is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store