FRANCES GREENE PRESNELL

HAMLET — Frances Greene Presnell, 87, of Hamlet, formerly of Pageland, SC, passed away, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her residence.

She was born January 1, 1932, in Ruby, SC, daughter of Dock Horace Crawley and Sara Lee Smith Crawley.

Frances was the former co-owner of Harrington Funeral Home, was previously Bookkeeper for A&P Tea Company, a member of First Baptist Church, Hamlet Lions Club, Williamson Bible Class, Hamlet Hand and Foot Card Club, Rummy Club, and Sunday Brunch Girls. Frances found much joy from nature; from her abundant yard of flowers, hanging baskets, bird baths and feeders. Frances also valued Service as evident in her cooking for her church family on Wednesday Nights. She organized Bingo at the Hamlet Agricultural Fair for many years. By far her greatest joy came from time spent gathered around a table for a meal and fellowship with her family. Homemade ice cream, fruit salad and Christmas Bingo are just a few of the tangible things that will always bring lasting memories and smiles to her families hearts.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 1:30-2:30 pm at The First Baptist Church, Hamlet.

The Funeral will begin at 3:00 pm with Dr. Allison Farrah and Rev. Randy Bishop officiating.

Burial will follow at Richmond Memorial Park, Rockingham.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Husband, Ed C. Greene, Sr. and second husband, Johnny Presnell.

She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Elizabeth Bennett of Fayetteville, Rebecca Greene Moore (Terry) of Hamlet and Mata Greene Cox (Cohen) of Rockingham; sons, Edward Calvin Greene, Jr. (Jackie) of Ocean Isle and Michael Alan Greene (Ginger) of Wake Forest and Honduras; thirteen grandchildren; and twenty five great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made in her memory to Richmond County Hospice, First Baptist Church of Hamlet or FBC-Hamlet Honduras Mission Trip-2020.

The Family wants to thanks Richmond County Hospice for all their support; especially Cayce and Becca.

Harrington Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Frances.