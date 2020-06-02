Frank Thomas Boyd Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRANK THOMAS BOYD SR.ROCKINGHAM — Frank Thomas Boyd, Sr. was born in Rockingham, NC on April 29, 1936, to Neil and Bertha Tillman Boyd. He was the youngest of three siblings. He transitioned this life, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst, NC. He leaves to cherish his life's journey, his four children: Dr. Karen Louise Boyd of Virginia Beach, VA; Minister (1st Lady) Jacqueline Boyd (Rev. Dr. Alexander) McDonald of Parsippany, NJ; Frank Thomas (Annette) Boyd, Jr. of Charlotte, NC, and Minister Takisha Boyd (Reverend Walter) Clyburn of Charlotte, NC. A loving and devoted friend, Hannah P. Christmas (Vivian Pompey-daughter) of Rockingham, NC; fourteen grandchildren, two great grand children. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Public Viewing at McNeil Funeral Home, Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 1-6pm. Funeral Services will be held at Pemberton Temple C.O.G.I.C. on June 5, 2020, lie in state from 11a-12:30pm with a private funeral service immediately following.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McNeill Funeral Home Inc
1101 Rockingham Rd
Rockingham, NC 28379
(910) 997-4638
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved