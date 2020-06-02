FRANK THOMAS BOYD SR.ROCKINGHAM — Frank Thomas Boyd, Sr. was born in Rockingham, NC on April 29, 1936, to Neil and Bertha Tillman Boyd. He was the youngest of three siblings. He transitioned this life, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst, NC. He leaves to cherish his life's journey, his four children: Dr. Karen Louise Boyd of Virginia Beach, VA; Minister (1st Lady) Jacqueline Boyd (Rev. Dr. Alexander) McDonald of Parsippany, NJ; Frank Thomas (Annette) Boyd, Jr. of Charlotte, NC, and Minister Takisha Boyd (Reverend Walter) Clyburn of Charlotte, NC. A loving and devoted friend, Hannah P. Christmas (Vivian Pompey-daughter) of Rockingham, NC; fourteen grandchildren, two great grand children. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Public Viewing at McNeil Funeral Home, Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 1-6pm. Funeral Services will be held at Pemberton Temple C.O.G.I.C. on June 5, 2020, lie in state from 11a-12:30pm with a private funeral service immediately following.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store