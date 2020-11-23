FRANKLIN MURRY BECK

CORDOVA — Franklin Murry Beck, 78, passed away peacefully on November 20th, 2020. He was the husband and best friend to Betty Jean Beck. They shared a loving marriage for 57 years.

Born in Cordova, NC, he was the son of Robert and Bertie Beck. He was the brother of Toby Beck and was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Beck.

He graduated from Rockingham High School in 1960. Frank was a standout student-athlete, lettering in both football and basketball.

After high school, he attended North Carolina State University. He began a career in law enforcement as a North Carolina State Trooper. He later retired as an insurance executive with the Weyerhaeuser Corporation in New Bern, NC.

Frank enjoyed beach music and spent many weekends dancing with Betty at SOS (Society of Shaggers) events in Myrtle Beach. Frank was also a huge NC State Wolfpack fan and supporter. Frank loved his children but absolutely adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Beck; daughters, Roxann Beck Herring and husband, Jimmy Herring and Kellie Beck Honeycutt and husband, William Honeycutt; a son, Chris Beck. Grandchildren include Chelsy Brown, Katie Herring, Rachel Herring, Luke Herring, Will Honeycutt, Courtney Honeycutt, August Beck, Noble Beck, Asher Beck and Great-Grandchildren Alexandria Brown and Scarlett Brown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to alzheimers.org.