FRANKLIN ROOSEVELT SMITH

ROCKINGHAM — Franklin "Frank" Roosevelt Smith, 59, of Hillside Drive, Rockingham, passed away, Friday, July 31, 2020, at Hospice Haven.

Frank was born February 13, 1961, in Richmond County, son of Boyce Franklin Smith and Kay Roberts Smith.

He was a life- long member of Cordova United Methodist Church, a 1979 graduate of Richmond Senior High School, where he was on the Baseball and Football teams; a 1993 graduate of Pembroke State University with a degree in Philosophy and Religion. Frank was employed for nine years at Burlington Industries but his job at PEBSCO he felt was more rewarding, as here he helped the employees of the State & County invest for their retirement. Frank loved his family and even though was very intelligent he had quite a quick wit, usually laughing at his jokes, a great personality along with a great sense of humor. All these qualities in a man who suffered many years from MS ; He was a fighter and remained to be a fighter until the very end!

He was preceded in death by his mother, Kay Roberts Smith.

Survivors include, his wife, Linda Napier Smith; his father, Boyce Franklin Smith (Kay) of Rockingham; his daughter, Delaney Smith of the home; his sister, Pamela Meacham (Greg)of Ellerbe; and nieces and nephews, Drew Meacham, River Meacham, Natalie Meacham, Sarah Meacham and Chandler Napier.

All Services will be private.

