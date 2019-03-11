FRED BURTON SHAYLER

HAMLET — Fred Burton Shayler, Sr., 77, of Hamlet, passed away, Thursday, March 7, 2019, at First Health Richmond Memorial Hospital.

He was born Nov. 1, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois, son of Cicero Milton and Kathryne Jane Whitney Shayler.

Mr. Shayler was a veteran of U.S. Navy, and previously worked for Sara Lee Hosiery as a head fixer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Shirley Bean Shayler; and a brother Thomas Shayler.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy Carlson Shayler; daughter, Nancy S. Johnson of Hamlet; son Fred Shayler, Jr. of Rockingham; step-daughter, Heidi Eisbrenner of home; Step-son, Derek Eisbrenner of home; sister, Kathleen Norton of Rockingham; three grandchildren; and one great grancdchild.

Visitation will be from from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Harrington Funeral Home, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, The funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Harrington Funeral Home. Burial will be at Eastside Cemetery in Rockingham.

Memorials may be made to Special Olympics.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving Shayler family.