GABRIELLE RAINWATER

ROCKINGHAM — Gabrielle "Gabby" Rainwater, 36, of 115 Hinson Court, Rockingham, passed away, Sunday, January 19, 2020, at her residence.

She was born March 15, 1983 in Chesterfield County, SC, daughter of Larry Rainwater and Doris Wise Grant.

"Gabby" was a very intelligent lady! She graduated from Marlboro High School, Richmond Community College and UNC Pembroke. She had two Associates degrees and a Bachelor degree in Criminal Justice. She loved her nieces and nephews as her own; and had many special friends. Gabby love to travel and loved the beach.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Harrington Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 pm.

The Funeral will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Free Will Baptist Church at 2:00 pm.

Pastor Mike Childers and Pastor Drew Rainwater will be officiating.

Burial will follow at White Creek Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, Wallace, SC

She is survived by her mother, Doris W. Grant of Rockingham; father, Larry Rainwater of the home; step-mother, Sandra Roberts of Hamlet; brother David Rainwater( Tabatha) of Cheraw, SC; sister, Shannon R. Murray of Rockingham; nieces and nephews; and her companion, "Kit-Kit".

Harrington Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Rainwater Family.