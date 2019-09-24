GEORGE ASBURY BLALOCK

ROCKINGHAM — George Asbury Blalock, Jr, age 72, went peacefully to be with his Heavenly Father surrounded by loved ones and pastor early Tuesday morning, September 24, 2019, at Richmond Memorial Hospital ICU. He was born January 10, 1947 in Albemarle, NC to Asbury and Virginia (Wallace) Blalock.

He graduated from Rockingham High School in 1965 and attended UNC Chapel Hill where he graduated with a degree in pharmacy in 1970. He married Teresa Anne McNeill on July 11, 1970. George worked and retired in Rockingham as a pharmacist at Revco/CVS for 30 years touching lives and helping people. He continued serving the people of Rockingham working at Eckerd Drug, Walmart, and Ellerbe Pharmacy before retiring for good. He was a faithful servant of Christ at Crestview Baptist Church as a teacher and deacon. He completed a seminary certificate program from Southern Seminary to grow in his knowledge and understanding of Scripture. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends as well as collecting history. He was preceded in death by daughter Dori Anne.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Crestview Baptist Church with Pastor Robby Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Anne; son Bryan (Dawn) of Raleigh; 3 grandchildren: Kaden, Gavin, and Landon; in-laws that were brothers and sisters to him: Larry & Diane McNeill, Craig & Ellen McNeill, Jeff & Kathy Crouch, Melanie McNeill and a special cousin Tina Gregory of Rock Hill S.C.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 P.M. Wednesday evening at Crestview Baptist Church and at other times his home.

Memorials may be made to Crestview Baptist Church, 436 Crestview Dr. Rockingham, NC 28379 or Gideon's, P.O. Box 414 Rockingham, NC 28380.