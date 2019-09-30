GEORGE SHORT

ROCKINGHAM — George Edward Short, 77, of Rockingham, departed this life Saturday, September 28, 2019.

George was born June 5, 1942 in Coffee County, Tennessee, a son of the late John Edward and Matilda Wright Short. He was a graduate of Hamlet High School, Class of 1961, a member of the Civil Air Patrol, and an amateur radio operator. He was a longtime member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Hamlet and was instrumental in the start up of Backpack Pals. For many years, he was the owner and operator of Short's TV Sales and Repair Service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mabel Thrush.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Betty Yates Short of the home; daughters, Amy Cherry of Hanahan, SC and Cynthia Briggs (Dan) of the home; grandchildren, Brittany Short-Branch, Ashleigh Short, Brandon Cherry (Katie), Kaleb Briggs, and Kasey Briggs; great grandchildren, Kyandi Branch, Kohlson Branch and Kamreigh Bennett; brother, William Short of Hamlet and sisters, Marie Sale of Rockingham and Ella Fields of Hamlet.

A service to celebrate George's life will be at 7pm Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Church of God of Prophecy in Hamlet with Rev. Steve Crews.

The family will see friends following the service and at other times at the home.

Memorials should go to Backpack Pals, 615 Cheraw Rd, Hamlet, NC 28345.