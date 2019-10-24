GEORGE CRUMP, JR.

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. George Entwistle Crump, Jr, 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Hospice Haven. He was the son of the late Lillie Mae and George Crump, Sr. of Rockingham.

Mr. Crump was a member of First Baptist Church in Rockingham, where he served as a Deacon, member of the choir, and Sunday school teacher. He and his father for many years ran Crump's Service Station in Hamlet. He was a Realtor and owner of Crump's Realty for sixty years. George was a member and past president of the Rockingham Masonic Lodge. He was, also, an honorary member of Hamlet Masonic Lodge.

Mr. Crump is survived by his loving wife of forty seven years, Anna Lee Crump; children, Cassandra Crump, George Crump, III, and Judson Crump and wife Kim, all of Rockingham, Deborah Leonard and husband Walt of Seabrook Island, SC, and James Sutton and wife Kelly of Hamlet; and grandchildren, Claire Crump, Sarah Crump, and Leanna Boatwright.

Services with Masonic rites will be conducted 3:00 pm Sunday, October 27th at First Baptist Church with Rev. Jack Lee officiating and interment following at Eastside Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 5 to 6:30 pm at Watson – King Funeral Home in Rockingham and other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 201 N. Randolph St., Rockingham, NC 28379 or Richmond County Hospice, 1119 Hwy 1 N., Rockingham, NC 28379.

The family would like to thank the Hermitage and Hospice Haven for their kind care.

Watson – King Funeral Home in Rockingham is assisting the Crump family.