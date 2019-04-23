GEORGE STONE

GREENSBORO — Mr. George Goodson Stone, Jr., 72, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his home. He was born April 5, 1947 in Greensboro, son of the late Alma and George Goodson Stone.

George was a graduate of N.C. State University in Raleigh and was a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity. George worked for Burlington Industries for many years as an Industrial Engineer. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder and a Deacon. George was a past president of the Rockingham Rotary Club, and was honored as the Outstanding Rotarian for 2019. He was a member and past president of the Rockingham German Club and Rockingham Cotillion Club. George had been a member and past president of the Richmond Community Concert Association and a member of the board of directors for the Richmond Community Theater.

A service to celebrate George's life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 24th at First Presbyterian Church in Rockingham with Rev. Dwight Williams officiating. The family will have visitation to see friends following the service.

George is survived by his wife, Amy Klein Stone; two nieces, Ashland Miller and Laurie Miller Clark; and a great nephew, Davis Andrew Clark. George was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Judith Stone Lindsay.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Duke ALS chapter, 710 W. Main St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701, Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US Hwy 1 N., Rockingham, NC 28379, or First Presbyterian Church, 904 Fayetteville Rd., Rockingham, NC 28379.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is assisting the Stone family.