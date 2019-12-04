GEORGE HENRY BOURGEOIS

HAMLET — George Henry Bourgeois, 79, of Hamlet, died, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at his residence.

He was born May 26, 1940, in North Attleborough, MA, son of Henry Joseph and Cecile Parenteau Bourgeois.

Mr. Bourgeois was retired from the US Navy; and was a former engineer for CSX Railroad.

A Visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at Harrington Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 pm.

The Funeral will be Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Harrington Funeral Home with Pastor Marvin Taylor officiating.

Entombment will follow at Richmond Memorial Park Mausoleum, Rockingham.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Robinson Bourgeois.

Survivors include his son, Hank Bourgeois and wife Lisa of Raleigh; grandchildren, Leanna and Ethan Bourgeois of Raleigh; brother, Eugene Bourgeois of Hamlet; sisters, Jeanne Shore of Daytona, FL., Mary Williams of Indiana, Annette Nygaard of Bluffton, SC, Claire Thomas of Bluffton, SC and Theresa Drewel of Missouri.

Memorials may be made in his memory to : Outreach for Jesus, cfo Hank Bourgeois, 8713 Silverthorne Drive, Raleigh, NC 27612

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Bourgeois Family.