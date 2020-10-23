1/
GEORGE W. JENKINS
GEORGE W. JENKINS

SANFORD — George W. Jenkins,84, of Sanford passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Duke Raleigh Hospital. He was born March 20, 1936 in Ellerbe a son of the late Raymond and Evie Lee Whitaker Jenkins.

Mr. Jenkins graduated from Ellerbe High School in 1954. He was the owner & operator of Jenkins Trucking Company in Sanford.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Lewis, David and Charlie Jenkins.

A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Richmond Co. Memorial Park with Pastor Cal Sayles officiating. Due to COVID-19 we ask you to please wear a face mask and continue social distancing.

Surviving by his children, Wayne Jenkins, Mark Jenkins and Charlotte Jenkins ; Sisters, Virginia Fuller and Mary Jo Beck; A brother, Andrew Jenkins; Seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Jonesboro Heights Baptist Church, 316 Main St. Sanford, NC 27332.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Jenkins family.



Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
