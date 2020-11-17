GERALDINE LEGRAND

ROCKINGHAM — First Lady Geraldine Legrand, 81, Rockingham, passed Friday, November 13, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be conducted Thursday, November 19, 2020 1pm at Richmond Memorial Park Cemetery 1717 E. Broad Ave., Rockingham, NC 28379

Public Viewing will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 1-7 pm at Prayer & Faith Temple Church, 217 Thomas St. Hamlet, NC 28345

To know her was to love her. Geraldine Legrand, affectionately called Gerry or Mother Legrand was full of personality, always smiling, and at the same time keeping it real. Her sense of humor; sense of style; love of shopping, books and trivia; persistent commitment to excellence; nurturing spirit; and devotion to Christ, to her family, church family, and community will live on forever in our hearts.

She was born Geraldine Allred on May 8, 1939 in Rockingham, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. Henry and Juanita Allred and sisters Jennie Mae Allred and Emma Harris.

Geraldine Legrand attended Rockingham Colored High School and graduated in 1958. Upon graduation, she moved to New York, New York with her grandmother and attended Washington Business College. In 1961, she married her high school sweetheart Sgt. Tommy R. Legrand in Bamburg, Germany. In 1962, Geraldine and Tommy relocated to Pennsylvania and then in 1968, the family relocated to North Carolina. From their union 59 years of marriage, they had seven sons and three daughters.

Her smile, joy, and perseverance was a living example of her love for and commitment to Christ. She dedicated her life to Christ during her teenage years at St. Joseph's Temple Church of God in Christ under Bishop Sherman and attended Childs Memorial Temple Church of God In Christ in New York, New York. She co-founded Temple of Prayer in the Philadelphia Community of Richmond County in February 1969 and Prayer & Faith Temple in Hamlet, NC October 1969. For many years, she served as leader of the Youth Department. One of her greatest loves was maintaining the Prayer and Faith Temple Birthday Club. In 2012 Geraldine was recognized by the International Business and Professional Women, COGIC as Spiritual Mother of the Year. Geraldine served as First Lady of the Laurinburg District. She served the church in so many ways, as Mother to all.

Geraldine led a life of service and supported countless community charities. She was also devoted to serving and nurturing children with special needs through her work at Gateway Educational Center, Rohanen Primary and Roberdel Children's Center, and the Faith Academy Child Developmental Center. She exhibited a special love for all people. Although Geraldine Legrand nurtured so many, she had a unique way of making each person feel special and loved.

Geraldine peacefully transitioned from labor to reward while surrounded by her family on November 13, 2020 in Rockingham, North Carolina. She leaves many sweet memories to cherish for her husband of 59 years Tommy R. Legrand; ten children Tommy Jr. (Angela), Anita, Timothy, Mark (Wanda), Thomas (Rakia), John (Keisha), David (Njeri), Micheal (Joannie), Lillie (Thurman Jr.), and Faith (Rodger Sr. "Rogeane"); a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings Henry Allred (Alice), Larry Allred (Dorothy), Lelia Allred and Bernadine Jones (Frank); two aunts Lelia Bea Mills and Pauline Wesley; a host of nieces and nephews; a special daughter Kathryn Short and son James Baldwin; and the beloved members of Prayer and Faith Temple.