GID EDGAR SIMMONS

MARSTON — Gid Edgar Simmons, 68, of Marston, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Richmond County Hospice in Rockingham.

Funeral Services will be held at noon on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Hoffman Recreation Center, 106 Thompson Ave. Hoffman, NC. Burial will follow at Marston First Baptist Church Cemetery.

