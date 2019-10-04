GILES CLONINGER

HAMLET — Giles Lathern Cloninger, III, 65, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at his home. He was born June 6, 1954, a son of the late Dr. Giles and Judy Cloninger.

Giles attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and was proud of his time spent there. He will be fondly remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle, father, and friend. He spread his kindness with the heart of an angel. Being in the presence of his friends and family was something he truly enjoyed, and he cherished his relationship with each one of them. A few of his favorite past times were hiking, watching NASCAR races, and going to concerts. Giles loved to have fun and make people laugh and was always concerned about the well-being of others. He will be greatly missed. "Our tears are not a sign of weakness. Their absence is not a sign of our strength. They are a true expression of the pain and love that live together in our hearts". His kindred spirit was loved and admired by all.

A service to celebrate Giles' life will be conducted 2:00 pm Tuesday, October 8th at First Presbyterian Church in Hamlet with CLP Belinda Rice officiating. The family will have a time to see friends one hour prior to the service at the church, starting at 1:00 pm.

Giles is survived by a sister, Dody Cloninger Phillips and partner Mike Gaskins; a brother, Chess Cloninger and wife Joy; two nieces, Hayley Morton and husband Ryan and Molly Phillips and partner Adam Johnson; and a nephew, Raymond Lee Cloninger.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 200 Rice Street, Hamlet, NC 28345.

Watson – King Funeral Home in Hamlet is assisting the Cloninger family.