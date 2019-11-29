GITA MARIE HERBERG WILLIAMS

ROCKINGHAM — Gita Marie Herberg Williams, 52, of 284 Baldwin Road, Rockingham, passed away, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at her residence.

She was born December 14, 1966, in Morristown, New Jersey, daughter of Larry Herberg and Shirley Poston Mills.

Gita previously worked at Rockingham Middle School in the Cafeteria.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Victory Baptist Church, Clemmer Road, Rockingham, from 1:00-2:00 pm.

The Funeral will begin at 2:00 PM, with Rev. Russell Edwards officiating.

Burial will follow at Eastside Cemetery, Rockingham.

She is survived by her husband, Tommy Williams of the home; daughters, Faith & Hope Williams of the home and Samantha Grant of Rockingham; son, Nathan Grant of Rockingham; brothers, Joey Herberg of Hamlet and Raymond Mills of Hamlet; sister, Ruth Ann McLester of Rockingham; and six grandchildren.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Williams Family.