GLADYS HAWKS COVINGTON COLEN

HAMLET — Gladys Hawks Covington Colen, 92, of Hamlet, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Hospice Haven in Rockingham.

She was born in Patrick County, Virginia on Aug. 3, 1926, daughter of Sam Hawks and Priscilla Bowman Hawks.

A Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Harrington Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life will begin at 4 p.m. in the Chapel with Rev. Leon Hawks officiating.

She was preceded in death by her parents; late husbands, William Covington and Jim Colen; two sons, Sammy Covington and Phillip Covington; a grandson, Bryan Covington; brothers, Cecil, Earl, Harding, Dee, and Ed Hawks; and sisters, Rada Cooper and Sue Robinson.

Survivors include her daughter, Robyn Mitchell (Oakie) of Gainesville, Virginia; son, Lloyd William Covington (Kathy) of Hamlet; two grandchildren, Joy Covington Comstock (Marcus) of Kenly and Kyle Weaver of Lafayette, Indiana; and four great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made in her memory to: Richmond County Hospice Haven, 1119, Hwy. 1 North, Rockingham, NC 28379

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Colen Family.