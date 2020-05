Or Copy this URL to Share

GLENDA STURDIVANT JACKSONROCKINGHAM — Ms. Glenda Sturdivant Jackson, 65, of Rockingham, passed Sun. May 3, 2020 at RC Hospice Haven. The public viewing will be held at McNeill Funeral Home on Wed. from 12 - 4:30pm. A graveside service is being held at 11am, Northam Cemetery, Rockingham, NC on Thur. May 7



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store