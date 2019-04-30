GRAYSN NICOLE ROBINSON

ROCKINGHAM — Graysn Nicole Robinson, precious daughter of Jerry Allen Robinson and Amy Lanier Robinson, died as a result of a tragic accident Saturday, April 27, 2019. Graysn was born Aug. 6, 2017, and was the sister of Zachary Patton and Natalie Robinson. Graysn loved being outdoors and playing with others. She also enjoyed eating ice and ice cream.

In addition to her parents and siblings, she will forever be loved by her paternal grandparents Donna & Dewayne Boan and Jerry Robinson; maternal grandparents Dianne Wheeler & Gene Poston and Robbie & Ginger Lanier; paternal great grandparents: Georgia Burgess, Marciene Wilkerson and George & Betty Boan; maternal great grandparents, Beverly Troublefield, Jan Lanier and Sara Poston; a special aunt, Tara Lanier; a special "surrogate" brother, Nathan McBride; other aunts and uncles: Brad and Nikki Leviner, Ashley Poston, Melissa Lanier, Kaitlyn & Garrett Ware, Phillip Lanier and Jason Poston; and her god-mother, Nicole Chenevert.

The funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, in the Colonial Chapel of Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham with Rev. Brad Leviner officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:45 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service in the funeral home, and at other times at the home. Interment will follow at Richmond Memorial Park.