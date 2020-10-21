GROVER CLEVELAND CADDELL, JR.

HOFFMAN — Grover Cleveland (GC) Caddell, Jr. born 6/29/1928 died peacefully on Friday, October 16th.

A native of Hoffman, NC and most recently living in Stella, NC. He is now reunited with Peggy, his wife of nearly 70 years.

GC was lovingly attended during his last days by his sons, Douglas and Grover Cleveland III (Buddy), his daughters in law, Patsy and Deb, and his very special caregiver, Betty.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mamie B. and Grover C; his sister, Mabel; and brothers, Morris and Langdon.

With his gruff voice and warm heart, GC always had a kind word in greeting and never missed an opportunity to ensure all was right in your world. He was an adventurous entrepreneur throughout his life. He farmed, raised cattle, ran an Esso Station, a sawmill and worked with the Army Corps of Engineers, while teaching flying lessons and doing charter flights as a pilot in his spare time. GC developed problems with his eyesight in his 50,s, so he turned his entrepreneurial spirit into land development. Until his last days, known as the Land Man, he was legendary for buying, selling and developing land locally.

Due to the Corona virus pandemic, there will be no church services, the burial will be at 2:00 Thursday, October 22nd for the family.

In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Hoffman Baptist Church, P.O. Box 64, Hoffman, NC 28347

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Caddell Family.