GWEN WEBBHAMLET — Gwen Webb, 90, formerly of Hamlet passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at Autumn Care of Biscoe. She was born February 12, 1930 in Darlington County, SC a daughter of the late James Thomas and Atha Humphries Dalrymple. Mrs. Webb retired from American Office Supply and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Rockingham. She also was a "Pink Lady" volunteer at Sandhills Hospital in Hamlet. She was preceded in death by husband Harold Lynwood Webb, Sr., a daughter Rose Ann Stegall, two sons, Harold Lynwood Webb, Jr. and Jimmy Webb and grandson Jeffrey Lynn Webb. Due to COVID-19 the family will have a private graveside services this week at Richmond Co. Memorial Park. Surviving, Her daughter, Marsha Giddens and husband Carl of Pinehurst; A sister, Sylvia Bedenbaugh of Murrells Inlet, SC; A daughter-in-laws, Goldie C. Webb and Nancy Paulette Webb both of Rockingham; Son-in-law, Edwin Stegall; Grandchildren, Joel M. Giddens, Shelly S. Wasko, Kelly Webb and Julie Webb-Locklear; Seven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 904 Fayetteville Rd. Rockingham, NC 28379. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Webb family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store