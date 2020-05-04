GWEN WEBB
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GWEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GWEN WEBBHAMLET — Gwen Webb, 90, formerly of Hamlet passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at Autumn Care of Biscoe. She was born February 12, 1930 in Darlington County, SC a daughter of the late James Thomas and Atha Humphries Dalrymple. Mrs. Webb retired from American Office Supply and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Rockingham. She also was a "Pink Lady" volunteer at Sandhills Hospital in Hamlet. She was preceded in death by husband Harold Lynwood Webb, Sr., a daughter Rose Ann Stegall, two sons, Harold Lynwood Webb, Jr. and Jimmy Webb and grandson Jeffrey Lynn Webb. Due to COVID-19 the family will have a private graveside services this week at Richmond Co. Memorial Park. Surviving, Her daughter, Marsha Giddens and husband Carl of Pinehurst; A sister, Sylvia Bedenbaugh of Murrells Inlet, SC; A daughter-in-laws, Goldie C. Webb and Nancy Paulette Webb both of Rockingham; Son-in-law, Edwin Stegall; Grandchildren, Joel M. Giddens, Shelly S. Wasko, Kelly Webb and Julie Webb-Locklear; Seven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 904 Fayetteville Rd. Rockingham, NC 28379. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Webb family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved