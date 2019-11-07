HAL CURRIE

ELLERBE — Hal Currie, 89, of Ellerbe passed away on November 6th at his home surrounded by family. Hal was born on February 19,1930 to the late Jim and Emma Currie. He was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Stancil.

Surviving are his wife, Gayle, of 65 wonderful years, son, Michael (Penny) and daughter, Leisa Williams (Mike). Also surviving are his three grandchildren Jason Currie (Adrienne), Marie Williams (Rob), Rebecca Cagle (Keith) and four great grandchildren Lawrence, Riley Jo, Harper and Hunter.

Arrangements will be Saturday, November 9th at First Baptist Church Ellerbe. Family will receive friends from 12:45-1:45 pm and the funeral will follow at 2:00pm.

Memorials can be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Rd, Pinehurst, NC 28374.