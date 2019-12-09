HAL MCGADDIS LINDSAY

HAMLET — Mr. Hal McGaddis Lindsay, 96, formerly of 815 Austin Street, Hamlet, passed away, Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh.

He was born in Hickory, May 18, 1923, son of Boyd Lindsay and Eunice Mullen Lindsay.

Mr. Lindsay was a member of Fellowship United Methodist Church, Hamlet. A Veteran of US Navy and was retired from CSX Railroad; a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a lover of animals.

Visitation will be held at Harrington Funeral Home, Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 2:00-3:00 PM.

The Funeral will begin at 3:00 PM in the Chapel with Rev. Dan Blair officiating.

Burial will follow at Richmond Memorial Park, Rockingham.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bettye Eason Lindsay; and two brothers, B.L. Lindsay and Ralph Lindsay.

Survivors include daughters, Erin Lindsay Bradley of Hamlet, Lisa Lindsay Clark of Raleigh, and Rene Lindsay of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren Lesley Sengthong, Lindsay Torres both of Jacksonville, FL, Brandon Clark of Glendale, CA, Houston Clark of Raleigh, Cameron Clark of Roanoke, VA, Shana Wallace, Carmen Bradley and Sawyer Bradley all of Hamlet; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to: Fellowship United Methodist Church, 1200 McDonald Avenue, Hamlet, NC 28345

Many thanks to the staff of Heartfields in Cary and Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh for their caring support.

Harrington Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Lindsay Family.