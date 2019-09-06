HAROLD OVERBY

GOLDSBORO — Harold A. "Harry" Overby, age 88 (May 29, 1931 – Sept. 4, 2019), died early Wednesday at Quail Haven Healthcare of Pinehurst.

Born in New Hanover County, he was the son of the late Thomas J. Overby and Adelaide Bailey Overby. Harry was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Goldsboro where he previously served as Sunday School Director, Sunday School Teacher and Chairman of the Deacons. Harry retired as District Manager of the former Carolina Power and Light Company after 35 years of service and also retired from the Business and Industry Center at Wayne Community College. He was also a Veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was a Past President of the Garner Civitan Club, past member of the Board of Adjustments for the Town of Garner and Past President of the Vandora Springs PTA in Garner. He was a Past Secretary of the Rockingham Rotary Club, past member of the Richmond County Industrial Development Team and Past President of the Leak Street School PTA in Richmond County.

Harry was Past President of the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce, former Chairman of the Wayne County Industrial Development Commission and former Chairman of the Wayne County Industrial Development Relations Committee. He was Past President of the Goldsboro Rotary Club, Past President of the Tuscarora Council of Boy Scouts, Division Chairman for the United Way and past member of the Goldsboro Committee of 100.

A service to celebrate Harry's life will be held Monday, September 9 at 2:00pm at Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home with Dr. E. Leon Smith officiating. The family will receive friends Monday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Mr. Overby is survived by his wife, Betty H. Overby; a son, Hal Overby of Goldsboro; a daughter, Donna O. (Gene) McLaurin of Rockingham; five grandchildren, Catherine (Brent) White, Anna McLaurin, Mac (Jennifer) McLaurin, David Overby and Trey McClenny; and four great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the First Baptist Church of Goldsboro, P.O. Box 1538, Goldsboro, NC 27533.

Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Overby family.