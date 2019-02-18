HAROLD LEE CHAPPELL

HAMLET — Harold Lee Chappell, 68, of Hamlet passed away, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Richmond County, Aug. 30, 1950, son of Fred and Alma Clark Chappell.

Harold was self-employed as owner of Sandhill Mulch, until he became disabled.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Harrington Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

At other times the family will receive friends at his sister Margaret Tennant's home.

The Funeral will begin at 4 p.m. with Rev. Gene Alexander officiating. Burial will be private.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Sparks Chappell; son, Charles "Charlie" Chappell; brother, Fred "Sam" Chappell, Jr.; sisters, Martha Chappell and Katie "Pauline" Chappell.

He is survived by his brother, Morris "Buck" Chappell; sister, Margaret Tennant; and daughter-in-law, Natalie Chappell.

He will forever be missed by his numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews/nieces and great-great nephews/nieces.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Chappell Family.