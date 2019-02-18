Obituary
Print

HAROLD LEE CHAPPELL

  |   Visit Guest Book

HAROLD LEE CHAPPELL

HAMLET — Harold Lee Chappell, 68, of Hamlet passed away, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Richmond County, Aug. 30, 1950, son of Fred and Alma Clark Chappell.

Harold was self-employed as owner of Sandhill Mulch, until he became disabled.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Harrington Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

At other times the family will receive friends at his sister Margaret Tennant's home.

The Funeral will begin at 4 p.m. with Rev. Gene Alexander officiating. Burial will be private.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Sparks Chappell; son, Charles "Charlie" Chappell; brother, Fred "Sam" Chappell, Jr.; sisters, Martha Chappell and Katie "Pauline" Chappell.

He is survived by his brother, Morris "Buck" Chappell; sister, Margaret Tennant; and daughter-in-law, Natalie Chappell.

He will forever be missed by his numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews/nieces and great-great nephews/nieces.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Chappell Family.
Funeral Home
Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory
214 Mcdonald Ave
Hamlet, NC 28345
(910) 582-0133
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.